 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

WATCH as police water cannon turns into FOUNTAIN after reportedly being broken by Belarusian protesters

4 Oct, 2020 14:11
Get short URL
WATCH as police water cannon turns into FOUNTAIN after reportedly being broken by Belarusian protesters
FILE PHOTO: Minsk-water-cannon-malfunctions Police use water cannon during protests in Minsk. © AFP / Tut.by
Anti-government protesters in Belarusian capital Minsk fought back and apparently broke a water cannon which had been deployed to disperse them, as it was filmed spraying water vertically into the air.

Footage emerging from the Belarusian capital shows a massive fountain gushing out of a speeding blue armored truck. The torrent of water was directed vertically into the air, instead of being aimed at the demonstrators, who had once again come out onto the streets to demand the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

Some people online have dubbed these police vehicles ‘Blue Whales’, and the truck’s strange behavior made its resemblance to a gigantic sea mammal even more striking.

This was unlikely to be a new tactic invented by Belarusian law enforcement, as the water cannon ended up soaking the riot police officers around it.   

Reports from local media suggested that the truck malfunctioned after the demonstrators managed to damage it by removing a canister filled with a coloring liquid.

Several videos apparently caught the protesters breaking the water cannon and removed parts lying on the road.

Throughout the demonstrations, which have been underway in the country since the presidential election on August 9, the Belarusian police’s water cannons have been using color to leave a mark on protesters.

Also on rt.com Belarus police deploy water cannon & make arrests at anti-government rally in Minsk (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies