WATCH as police water cannon turns into FOUNTAIN after reportedly being broken by Belarusian protesters

Anti-government protesters in Belarusian capital Minsk fought back and apparently broke a water cannon which had been deployed to disperse them, as it was filmed spraying water vertically into the air.

Footage emerging from the Belarusian capital shows a massive fountain gushing out of a speeding blue armored truck. The torrent of water was directed vertically into the air, instead of being aimed at the demonstrators, who had once again come out onto the streets to demand the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

Минск. Один из водометов сломался и начал выпускать воду вверх. pic.twitter.com/2SN9qwwApd — TUT.BY (@tutby) October 4, 2020

Some people online have dubbed these police vehicles ‘Blue Whales’, and the truck’s strange behavior made its resemblance to a gigantic sea mammal even more striking.

This was unlikely to be a new tactic invented by Belarusian law enforcement, as the water cannon ended up soaking the riot police officers around it.

Коллаба водомёта и фонтана за два миллиона #минскpic.twitter.com/MAahioItWw — Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) October 4, 2020

Reports from local media suggested that the truck malfunctioned after the demonstrators managed to damage it by removing a canister filled with a coloring liquid.

Several videos apparently caught the protesters breaking the water cannon and removed parts lying on the road.

❗️In Minsk people have driven away and partially dismantled a water cannon. pic.twitter.com/aZZukU9lpg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 4, 2020

Минск. У водомета стали отваливаться детали, когда он поливал людей на проспекте Победителей. pic.twitter.com/SKXR3NcS0Z — TUT.BY (@tutby) October 4, 2020

Throughout the demonstrations, which have been underway in the country since the presidential election on August 9, the Belarusian police’s water cannons have been using color to leave a mark on protesters.

