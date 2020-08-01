Fuel truck rams into plane at Russia’s largest airport on the day international flights resume (VIDEO)

The resumption of international flights in Russia after the hiatus caused by Covid-19 has been marred by an accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, where a fuel truck collided with an Airbus A321.

The truck crashed into a plane belonging to Russia’s top air carrier, Aeroflot, early on Saturday. It happened on a remote parking lot, and no crew or passengers were on board the Airbus, which was preparing for a flight to the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Sheremetyevo Airport’s press service said.

Both the plane and the truck suffered damage in the collision. Photos and videos from the scene published by RT’s Ruptly video agency and other outlets showed a large crack in the nose part of the aircraft, priced at over $118 million.

The service vehicle had its cockpit smashed. The driver was hurt, but his injuries didn’t require hospitalization as he was treated on site.

The incident, which has not affected the airport’s operations, is now being investigated. Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of four air hubs in Moscow. The largest airport in the country, it served almost 50 million passengers in 2019.

On Saturday, international flights resumed from airports in Moscow, St Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don after a four-month-long break introduced to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Available destinations at the moment are London, the Turkish cities of Ankara and Istanbul, and Zanzibar in Tanzania.

