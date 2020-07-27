 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Internet searches for Tanzania increase by 65 TIMES after Russian govt announces flights will soon begin

27 Jul, 2020 22:06
Get short URL
Internet searches for Tanzania increase by 65 TIMES after Russian govt announces flights will soon begin
A man sits at the shores of the Indian Ocean at Nungwi beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania. © Reuters / Thomas Mukoya

By Jonny Tickle

Russian interest in the African nation of Tanzania has soared after Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova named it as one of three countries to resume flights with Russia from August 1.

According to Yandex, the most popular Russian search engine, the number of people searching for the tropical East African country shot through the roof.

“On Friday, July 24, interest in Tanzania on Yandex Search soared,” Yandex said. “The number of requests about the country increased 65 times, compared to Thursday.”

Yandex users were most interested in Tanzania’s location, how the country looks, flight times, reviews from tourists, and the weather, according to the company.

On Friday, the Russian Government announced the resumption of flights with Turkey, Great Britain, and Tanzania, beginning on August 1. Following the news, Yandex’s travel service saw a spike in interest for all three locations.

Also on rt.com After 4-month suspension, Russia to resume international flights from August 1; UK & Turkey among first destinations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that the inclusion of Tanzania is due to the popularity of the African country among Russian tourists.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies