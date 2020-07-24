 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
After 4-month suspension, Russia will resume international flights from August 1; UK & Turkey among first destinations

24 Jul, 2020 10:43
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced that international flights will recommence next Friday. It will be possible to fly from airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don.

However, only three countries have been approved so far: Britain, Tanzania, and Turkey. The latter is a popular destination for Russian tourists, while London is a major transport hub. The Kremlin had previously said routes would be restored on a reciprocal basis and it appears bilateral deals have been made with the three states mentioned.

“A decision has been made to resume international flights, where we are guided by the epidemiological situation, death rates, and the principles of reciprocity,” Mishustin told a government meeting.

The move comes around four months after connections were shut on March 27 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

