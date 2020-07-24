After 4-month suspension, Russia will resume international flights from August 1; UK & Turkey among first destinations

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced that international flights will recommence next Friday. It will be possible to fly from airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don.

However, only three countries have been approved so far: Britain, Tanzania, and Turkey. The latter is a popular destination for Russian tourists, while London is a major transport hub. The Kremlin had previously said routes would be restored on a reciprocal basis and it appears bilateral deals have been made with the three states mentioned.

“A decision has been made to resume international flights, where we are guided by the epidemiological situation, death rates, and the principles of reciprocity,” Mishustin told a government meeting.

The move comes around four months after connections were shut on March 27 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

