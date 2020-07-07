 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

As wildfires ravage Russian forests, Arctic Siberia smashes record for hottest ever June

7 Jul, 2020 13:59
Get short URL
As wildfires ravage Russian forests, Arctic Siberia smashes record for hottest ever June
© Sputnik / Dmitry Voroshilov

By Jonny Tickle

Russia's Siberian Arctic has recorded its hottest ever average June temperature, with the region being more than five degrees higher than typical.

That's according to scientists at the European Union's Copernicus Programme, which observes the Earth and collects data on weather, vegetation, and sea level, amongst others.

At the Copernicus Programme, scientists say that the Russian Arctic broke its previous record by more than a degree, with some areas of the Arctic seeing temperature rises of more than 10 degrees.

Also on rt.com 100 degrees Fahrenheit! Eastern Siberian town shatters record for hottest-ever temperature inside Arctic Circle

Russia is also suffering from mass forest fires and has seen a dramatic spike in carbon dioxide in the air. On June 29, the Copernicus Programme spotted flames at a latitude of 72.723°N – an area once considered immune to such high temperatures.

On June 20, the small northern town of Verkhoyansk, home to just 1,000 people, saw a record temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. In the winter, temperatures in Verkhoyansk regularly dip below -40.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies