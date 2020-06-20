 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
100 degrees Fahrenheit! Eastern Siberian town shatters record for hottest-ever temperature inside Arctic Circle

20 Jun, 2020 16:30
Monument in Verkhoyansk © Wikipedia

By Jonny Tickle

The small town of Verkhoyansk, home to 1,000 people in Russia's Yakutia region, broke the record on Saturday for the highest temperature ever recorded within the Arctic Circle, hitting a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

Verkhoyansk already held the record for the place with the greatest temperature range on Earth. Prior to today, temperatures in the small town have ranged between -68 and +37 degrees Celsius – a 105-degree difference. In Fahrenheit, that’s between -90 and +98. 

In July, the average high daily temperature is 19.9 degrees Celsius – much lower than Saturday's sweltering 38.

The record-shattering heat was shared far and wide on social media, most prominently by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Verkhoyansk is 4,700km east of Moscow and is located on the Yana River in Yakutia. The largest region of Russia, Yakutia is home to many different local ethnic groups. In winter, those living in Verkhoyansk often face days of below -50 degrees Celsius.

Traveling from Moscow, a trip to the town would take almost two days, involving multiple flights. In 2014, Business Insider called it "the most miserable place on Earth." 

