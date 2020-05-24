Over 70 people evacuated from hospital in Russian Far East after roof catches fire

Dozens of patients and medical personnel had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital in Partizansk, a town 170 kilometers east of Vladivostok. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries from the blaze.

The fire started on the third floor of Partizansk city hospital after the roof of a building housing an admissions ward, caught fire early Monday morning, the local emergencies ministry reported.

A total of 74 people have been evacuated to safety, including 56 patients and 18 staff. Two of the patients, who had been in serious condition prior to the blaze, were taken to another hospital accompanied by critical care specialists.

The rest of the patients remain on the Partizansk city hospital grounds, but have been transported to another compound while the firefighters are putting out the flames. The hospital is not involved in treating coronavirus cases, and there are reportedly no patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the hospital at the moment.

