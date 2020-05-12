5 patients dead at Covid-19 hospital in St. Petersburg after ventilator reportedly caught fire

Five patients have perished in a major fire at a hospital in St. Petersburg – which had been designated to treat patients with Covid-19 – while 150 people were evacuated to safety.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at Saint George Hospital at around 6:30am local time. Plumes of smokes were coming out of the building’s sixth floor.

Five people died, officials told local media. Citing sources, media reported that the victims were patients receiving artificial lung ventilation. Around 150 people were evacuated.

The hospital was repurposed to treat Covid-19 patients after the start of the outbreak, and has more than 5,480 beds. Firefighters were deployed to the scene, and the fire is reported to currently be under control.

According to local media, a response team was previously called to the hospital on May 1 to neutralize a chemical leak on the third floor.

Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. A source told Interfax that the fire broke out at one of the ventilators. “The artificial lung ventilation devices are working at their limits. Preliminary data says that one of them became overloaded and burst into flames, which caused the fire,” the source explained.

On Saturday, a fire occurred at Moscow’s Hospital No. 50, which was also treating people with Covid-19, and killed one patient. The tragedy was reportedly caused by a malfunction of an artificial ventilation device.

A day later, another fire broke out inside a private nursing home in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, killing 10 of its bedridden residents. A short circuit was listed among the possible causes.

