ICU death trap: One patient dies, 300 evacuated after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Moscow (VIDEOS)

9 May, 2020 20:12
©  Ruptly
A blaze broke out at a major Moscow hospital that has been treating coronavirus patients. At least one person has died, while dozens of others had to be evacuated.

The fire broke out at Moscow’s Hospital No.50 late on Saturday. Footage from the scene shows a massive plume of gray smoke billowing from the building.

Mask-wearing police have been preventing anyone but emergency services from entering the area.

©  Ruptly

The hospital is said to have some 800 beds specifically for coronavirus-infected people. The fire prompted the evacuation of some 295 people from the hospital, both patients and medical workers.

According to media reports, the blaze broke out at an intensive care unit after a leaky oxygen canister caught fire. Five patients were evacuated from the ICU, but a sixth died.

While the fire was promptly extinguished, there is still a large firefighter presence at the scene. The fire-damaged block of the hospital remains cordoned off.

