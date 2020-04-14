 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s overall tally of coronavirus cases exceeds 21,000 after record daily rise

14 Apr, 2020 07:51
A medic prepares to screen a patient in a coronavirus clinic outside Moscow © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Russia has recorded more than 21,000 patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the majority of them located in Moscow, a government agency said. The number of new cases is now nearing 3,000.

The country’s pool of confirmed cases now stands at 21,102 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. The figure includes 2,774 new patients registered across the country over the past day.

The majority of new cases – almost 1,500 – have been recorded in the Russian capital of Moscow, followed by 460 in the surrounding region, and 121 in St. Petersburg.

