Russia’s overall tally of coronavirus cases exceeds 21,000 after record daily rise

Russia has recorded more than 21,000 patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the majority of them located in Moscow, a government agency said. The number of new cases is now nearing 3,000.

The country’s pool of confirmed cases now stands at 21,102 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. The figure includes 2,774 new patients registered across the country over the past day.

The majority of new cases – almost 1,500 – have been recorded in the Russian capital of Moscow, followed by 460 in the surrounding region, and 121 in St. Petersburg.

