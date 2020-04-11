Ambulances create traffic jams outside Moscow hospitals as Covid-19 patients keep coming (VIDEO)

While regular traffic is no longer an issue on Moscow’s roads due to the coronavirus lockdown, the city’s ER drivers have encountered another unexpected problem – long lines of ambulances outside hospitals.

A massive queue of emergency vehicles was filmed outside the War Veterans Hospital in northern Moscow on Friday. The footage provided by RT’s Ruptly video agency showed vans with red crosses on them occupying not only the approach road to the hospital – which was recently repurposed to treat Covid-19 patients – but also most of the neighboring street.

And it wasn’t an isolated incident, as another video showed dozens of ambulances jammed on the road leading to a hospital in the town of Khimki, just outside the capital. The vehicles contained people with suspected Covid-19 and pneumonia, who waited for hours.

The medical crisis center in charge of Russia’s battle against the coronavirus told RT that the queues of ambulances appeared outside some hospitals due to “the current epidemiological situation, which saw the flow of patients increasing in recent days.”

Such a thing would’ve been “unacceptable” if the medical facilities were working under normal circumstances, but they’re under increased pressure at the moment, the medics said. They apologized to the patients for the inconvenience, but added that the complications with admitting people to hospitals “weren’t of a systematic nature.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia currently stands at 13,584, with 106 people having died. More than half of the infected (8852) and fatalities (58) are in Moscow, which is the largest city not only in Russia, but in the whole of Europe, and also the country’s main transport hub.

