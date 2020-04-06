Russia resumes flights bringing home citizens stuck abroad due to Covid-19

Russian citizens, who were caught by the coronavirus outbreak while being abroad, will be able to return home. The government has announced the resumption of repatriation flights after a brief halt.

The planes will take to the skies right away, and the schedule of the flights will be put together by late Monday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has promised.

The first flights will deliver the Russians from Dhaka in Bangladesh and Kyrgyz's capital Bishkek to Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg, respectively.

The information about other repatriation flights will be available on the government's website, dedicated to Russia's battle with Covid-19.

About a million Russian nationals have returned to the country over the past month using aerial routes, but at least 25,000 still remained abroad. Friday's announcement that the flights bringing them home have been put on hold became a shock for many of them. However, the authorities specified from the beginning that it was only a temporary measure.

Russia is making a large scale effort to contain the coronavirus epidemic on its territory, closing off land borders and banning all regular and charter flights. The people in Moscow and most regions were placed on paid leave until the end of April, with partial lockdown introduced. Only food stores and some of the essential shops remain operational, while leaving home is prohibited without a valid reason.

Two more Covid-19 patients have died in Moscow on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in Russia to 49 people. The total number of registered coronavirus cases currently stands at 6,343, with almost a 1,000 new infection reported in the past 24 hours.

