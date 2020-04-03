Russian authorities confirm plans to temporarily halt flights bringing citizens back from abroad over coronavirus fears

Russia will temporarily stop all flights that were supposed to carry back its citizens back from other countries, the government's Covid-19 task force confirmed. Regular and charter flights were stopped last months.

The suspension will go into effect at midnight on Saturday, April 4, 2020, the government task force for combating Covid-19 has announced, saying this was “in order to maximize the protection of the health of our citizens and to limit the new wave of imported cases of coronavirus infection.”

Any Russians still abroad who wish to return home will have to fill out a special form on the government's services web-site. They will also be provided with the social assistance necessary so they can remain where they are for the time being. The Russian government has allocated 500 million rubles ($6.5 million) to the Foreign Ministry for that purpose.

Multiple news outlets reported on the coming shutdown earlier on Friday, citing a message from the aviation regulator Rosaviatsia. The ban only applies to passenger flights, and none of the publications indicated it would affect cargo, private or humanitarian flights.

