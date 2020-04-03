 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian authorities confirm plans to temporarily halt flights bringing citizens back from abroad over coronavirus fears
HomeRussia News

Russian authorities confirm plans to temporarily halt flights bringing citizens back from abroad over coronavirus fears

3 Apr, 2020 18:08
Get short URL
Russian authorities confirm plans to temporarily halt flights bringing citizens back from abroad over coronavirus fears
Russia will temporarily stop all flights that were supposed to carry back its citizens back from other countries, the government's Covid-19 task force confirmed. Regular and charter flights were stopped last months.

The suspension will go into effect at midnight on Saturday, April 4, 2020, the government task force for combating Covid-19 has announced, saying this was “in order to maximize the protection of the health of our citizens and to limit the new wave of imported cases of coronavirus infection.”

Any Russians still abroad who wish to return home will have to fill out a special form on the government's services web-site. They will also be provided with the social assistance necessary so they can remain where they are for the time being. The Russian government has allocated 500 million rubles ($6.5 million) to the Foreign Ministry for that purpose.

Multiple news outlets reported on the coming shutdown earlier on Friday, citing a message from the aviation regulator Rosaviatsia. The ban only applies to passenger flights, and none of the publications indicated it would affect cargo, private or humanitarian flights.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies