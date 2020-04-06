Russia confirms biggest one-day spike in new Covid-19 cases, as almost 1000 reported on Monday

Russia has registered 954 new Covid-19 cases, the largest one-day increase of reported infections to date. The total number of cases nationwide now stands at 6,343.

The virus has claimed 47 lives in Russia. Most coronavirus cases in the country have been confined to Moscow. The capital has imposed strict quarantine measures, banning all non-essential commerce and movement. The measures are so far scheduled to be lifted at the start of May.



Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday that Moscow is considered to be at the “highest risk” due to the high volume of international visitors that pass through the city. He claimed that the growing number of Covid-19 hospitalizations have forced him to take stringent measures to stop the spread of the virus.

