Putin rejects MPs’ initiative to hold early parliamentary elections

Vladimir Putin said he saw no need to hold snap parliamentary elections after the adoption of proposed amendments to Russia's Constitution. The idea had been floated on Tuesday in the lower House of the Russian parliament.

If there’s a lack of consensus on the issue among MPs and “there’s no such unity as the chairman [of the Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin] told me than I don’t see any need for an early election to the State Duma,” Putin said in an address parliament on Tuesday.

The proposed amendments to the Constitution will transfer some of the presidential powers to the parliament, thus raising the question: “Does this State Duma in its current composition have the right to take on those new responsibilities?” he said.

But if the people, who go to the polls on April 22, back those amendments then they’ll confirm the Duma’s new authority.

The people are the only source of power and if they say so the issue will be off the table.

The idea of early parliamentary elections was proposed by MP Alexander Karelin, from the ruling 'United Russia' party.

These changes “give us great powers... to strengthen the role played by the majority of our population through representation in parliament,” said Karelin, three-time Olympic wrestling champion.

The leader of the LDPR Vladimir Zhirinovsky was supportive of the amendments, going even further by suggesting abandoning Presidential elections and allowing the State Council to select the next head of state. This is a consultative body set for significant powers under the new constitution.

The biggest parliamentary opposition bloc, the Communists, said they would not have backed the idea.

