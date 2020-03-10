 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Parliament GREENLIGHTS Putin’s proposed amendments to Russia’s Constitution

10 Mar, 2020 13:34
A screen shows the results of the vote on the constitutional reform bill in the second reading during a session of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, in Moscow on March 10, 2020. © AFP / Alexander NEMENOV
Russian MPs have voted in favor of a bill to amend the country’s Constitution. The changes include broadening the powers of parliament as well as limiting the number of lifetime presidential terms for one person.

The bill was supported by 382 deputies during the second and main reading on Tuesday. 44 MPs abstained from the vote, mostly members of the opposition Communist party. 

Russians will head to the polls to vote on the proposed constitutional changes on April 22. Amendments to the country’s’ principal law, among other things, include redistributing some powers away from the president to the Duma, restricting the president to two overall terms, banning officials from having foreign citizenship and setting the minimum wage above the basic cost of living. 

During his speech in the parliament’s lower house (Duma), Putin pointed out that this was “long overdue.”

The changes are aimed at strengthening the country’s sovereignty and traditions, while creating the conditions for “for steady, positive, evolutionary development of Russia in the long-term historical perspective.”

