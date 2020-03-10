Putin has no objection to possibility of running for president in 2024

The Russian president says a suggestion by MPs that would see presidential terms reset, thus allowing him to run again in 2024, would be acceptable should it be supported by citizens and approved by the Constitutional Court.

“I believe and am deeply convinced that a strong presidential power is absolutely necessary for our country,” Putin stated in his address to the State Duma, the parliament’s lower house. However, the public should have guarantees that elections – including presidential elections – are open and competitive.

Sweeping constitutional changes currently being discussed in parliament would limit future presidents to only two terms without allowing them to be reelected again. Now, Putin believes that while the alternation of power is crucial for “dynamic development of the country,” lifting the two-term limits could be an option – but under certain conditions. Such an initiative could become real “only if citizens support such a proposal” at the upcoming national vote on April 22, the president opined.

