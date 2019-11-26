 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian military put top secret ‘inspection’ satellite into orbit (VIDEOS)

26 Nov, 2019 02:10
©  Russian Defense Ministry
©  Russian Defense Ministry
A military-purpose satellite launched from Russia’s Plesetsk space center has reached orbit after a successful launch, carrying a mysterious top-secret optical surveillance and “inspection” device.

Launched on a modified Soyuz carrier rocket, the classified military satellite took flight late on Monday and reached orbit soon after, where it will help monitor other Russian craft high above the planet, the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.

The spacecraft created on the basis of a unified multifunctional space platform has been put into the target orbit, from where the state of domestic satellites can be monitored.

The satellite is fitted with special optical equipment which the military said would allow it to capture photos of Earth’s surface, but some mystery still surrounds the secret device. A previous launch in June 2017 featured a similarly secretive payload, and was later described by the Russian military as a probe craft capable of imaging other objects in orbit.

