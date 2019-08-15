 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 14:25
74 people, incl. 19 children, injured in Russian plane’s emergency landing
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
74 people, including 19 children, required medical attention after a Russian jet made an emergency landing in a corn field outside Moscow, after it encountered a birdstrike. There were 233 people on board.

The majority of injuries weren’t serious and only one person required hospitalization, the Emergencies Ministry said, as it revealed the revised numbers. Initial reports said that only 23 people had been injured.

A jet operated by Russia’s Ural Airlines had started a flight from Zhukovsky Airport to the city of Simferopol in Russian Crimea early on Thursday.

However, during takeoff, the Airbus A321 was hit by a flock of seagulls, the birds winding up in the engines, causing malfunctions.

The pilots decided to perform the emergency landing, successfully putting the jetliner down on its belly in a corn field not far from the airport.

