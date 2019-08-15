74 people, incl. 19 children, injured in Russian plane’s emergency landing

74 people, including 19 children, required medical attention after a Russian jet made an emergency landing in a corn field outside Moscow, after it encountered a birdstrike. There were 233 people on board.

The majority of injuries weren’t serious and only one person required hospitalization, the Emergencies Ministry said, as it revealed the revised numbers. Initial reports said that only 23 people had been injured.

A jet operated by Russia’s Ural Airlines had started a flight from Zhukovsky Airport to the city of Simferopol in Russian Crimea early on Thursday.

However, during takeoff, the Airbus A321 was hit by a flock of seagulls, the birds winding up in the engines, causing malfunctions.

The pilots decided to perform the emergency landing, successfully putting the jetliner down on its belly in a corn field not far from the airport.

