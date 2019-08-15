Spine chilling CABIN VIDEO captures emergency landing of packed Russian passenger jet

Chilling video from inside the cabin of the ill-fated Ural Airlines aircraft which was forced into an emergency landing has been shared online. It aslo features screams and ultimate elation of the terrified passengers.

The footage from inside the Airbus A321 captures the exact moment the plane landed belly down in a cornfield after multiple birdstrikes hit the engines shortly after takeoff from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.

Видео посадки А321 на кукурузное поле в Подмосковье. Снимает один из пассажиров.



Судя по звуку, двигатели работают с перебоями. pic.twitter.com/wytF75Lf59 — baza (@bazabazon) August 15, 2019

“Keep calm... Children, children... We landed,” several passengers can be heard saying in the video, overcome with relief at having avoided potential tragedy.

Of a total of 233 people onboard, ‘only’ 23 (including children) were injured, but thankfully there were no fatalities as the hero crew managed to safely land without landing gear. The quick-thinking pilot also avoided causing a massive fire by shutting off the plane’s engines before touchdown.

In another video, survivors can be seen calmly exiting the aircraft, calling out for loved ones and making sure everyone made it out alive.

