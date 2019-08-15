Spine chilling CABIN VIDEO captures emergency landing of packed Russian passenger jet
The footage from inside the Airbus A321 captures the exact moment the plane landed belly down in a cornfield after multiple birdstrikes hit the engines shortly after takeoff from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.
Видео посадки А321 на кукурузное поле в Подмосковье. Снимает один из пассажиров.— baza (@bazabazon) August 15, 2019
Судя по звуку, двигатели работают с перебоями. pic.twitter.com/wytF75Lf59
“Keep calm... Children, children... We landed,” several passengers can be heard saying in the video, overcome with relief at having avoided potential tragedy.Also on rt.com Russian airliner with 233 onboard suffers birdstrike, makes BELLY LANDING near Moscow (VIDEO)
Of a total of 233 people onboard, ‘only’ 23 (including children) were injured, but thankfully there were no fatalities as the hero crew managed to safely land without landing gear. The quick-thinking pilot also avoided causing a massive fire by shutting off the plane’s engines before touchdown.
View this post on Instagram
"На рейсе U6178 Жуковский-Симферополь при вылете из Жуковского произошло многочисленное попадание птиц в двигатели самолета. Самолет совершил вынужденную посадку. Экипаж и пассажиры не пострадали” Заявление компании “Уральские авиалинии”. #самолет #crash #uralairlines #жуковскийаэропорт #жуковский #раменское #аварийнаяпосадка #москвасимферополь #a321 #aviation #pilot #flyboard #aeroflot #чп #чудо #u6178
In another video, survivors can be seen calmly exiting the aircraft, calling out for loved ones and making sure everyone made it out alive.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!