‘Golden’ kitten saves debt-laden animal shelter in southern Russia

A kind-hearted student in Russia’s Maykop has paid off a animal shelter’s six-year-old debt, after it was unable to accept a kitten she found on the street. The lucky kitty was then taken in and named “Zolotoy” (Golden).

In late October, a girl addressed the ‘Homeless animals of Maykop’ online community in the capital of Russia’s southern republic of Adygea, saying that a cute white kitten was in need of place to stay.

But the shelter, which already hosted around a hundred cats and dogs and had accumulated a vet clinic bill of at least 340,000 rubles (around $5,200) over the last six years, was forced to reject her.

However, the feline-loving student, who has two cats of her own at home, wasn’t ready to take ‘no’ for an answer. She came up with an offer the shelter just couldn’t refuse, pledging to pay off the debt if it took the kitten in.

“Shock shock shock… We still can’t come to our senses, in a good way,” the activists wrote on Russia’s VKontakte social network, calling the generous young woman a “guardian angel, who saved the shelter.”

They posted a photo of a receipt from the vet clinic to confirm that the debt was settled in full. The modest student asked for her name to not be disclosed, but allowed a photo of her with the kitten to be published.

The animal received the name ‘Golden’ because “if the girl didn’t come around it this miracle could not have happened,” the shelter wrote, adding that it’s now working to find the kitten a good home.

