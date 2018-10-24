‘Siberia in crosshair of int. terrorist groups’: Security chief warns of growing extremist activity

There’s been an increase in terrorist activity in Siberia, Security Council Chairman, Nikolai Patrushev, warned, blasting the frosty region for weak security on its infrastructure and transport.

"The incoming data suggests that the facilities located in the Siberian Federal District are in the crosshair of international terrorist and extremist groups," Patrushev said.

Since the start of the year, 56 terrorism-related criminal cases were launched in the Siberian Federal District, according to the official.

The Security Council Chairman linked the increase in terrorist activity with more and more guest workers from South Caucasus and Central Asia arriving in Siberia.

Siberia is a vast geographical region, spanning for much of Eurasia and North Asia. It’s known for its harsh climate and size that exceed the territory of the US. Siberian Federal District is located in Siberia together with the Urals and the Far-Eastern Federal Districts.

Meanwhile, the level of anti-terrorist protection in the federal district leaves a lot to be desired, he said.

Patrushev told the journalists that more than 9,000 violations of anti-terrorist law have been discovered at education, culture, sports and religious facilities in Siberia in the first part of 2018.

He urged to increase the protection of fuel and power complex in Khakassia, Trans-Baikal Region, Novosibirsk and Tomsk Regions.

He also described the situation with transport security in Siberia as “difficult.” Due to the lack of financing, uncertified security equipment, including cameras and scanners, is used at the airports and train stations in such major cities as Omsk, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Krasnoyarsk and others.

The Siberian railway stations lack checkpoints where the luggage and arriving vehicles are being examined, Patrushev said, adding that the security shortcomings across the federal district must be swiftly addressed.

