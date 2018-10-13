Two ISIS fighters killed & special ops injured during anti-terror raid in southern Russia

Security forces killed two Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) members after they refused to lay down arms and barricaded themselves in southern Russia. Several special ops were also injured.

The tense standoff happened in a house in rural Dagestan, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee told reporters on Saturday. The militants were identified as local men, 19 and 29 years old.

Two members of the FSB (Federal Security Service) and a member of the Russian National Guard were wounded during the firefight with the jihadists. No civilians were hurt, though.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW