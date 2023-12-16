Cause of Friends star’s death revealed

The death of Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry in late October was caused by the powerful anesthetic ketamine, which is also used recreationally and as alternative therapy for a range of psychological conditions, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner has revealed.

Perry, who rose to stardom with his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom ‘Friends’, had for years struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, which he opened up about in his 2022 memoir, as well as numerous media interviews.

In a press release published on Friday, the coroner’s office said Perry’s passing was brought on by the “acute effects of ketamine,” namely, “cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

“Drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)” were named as contributing factors.

The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28 by his live-in assistant, who called 911. Paramedics pronounced the 54-year-old dead at the scene. The incident was initially treated as a “water rescue,” as reported by NBC at the time.

The autopsy confirmed that Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy, adding, however, that the last session had taken place one and a half weeks before his death. The coroner thus ruled out the idea that it could have led to his death in and of itself.

Back in October, the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert, warning against the dangers of ketamine, which has recently gained popularity for treating psychological and psychiatric disorders. Perry’s assistant said in a witness statement that the Friends star had indeed been seeing a psychiatrist, and had also been on the opioid buprenorphine.

The actor joined the iconic sitcom’s cast in 1994 when he was 24. The final season was released in 2004. The series has come to attract a cult following over the years. Perry also starred in movies such as ‘Fools Rush In’ with his father and Salma Hayek, ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce Willis, ‘Three to Tango’, ‘The Kid’, ’17 Again’, ‘Getting In’, and many others.