29 Oct, 2023 01:22
'Friends' star dies in suspected drowning – media

US actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to police sources
FILE PHOTO ©  Michael Buckner / Getty Images

American actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in a hugely popular 90s sitcom 'Friends', was found dead in a hot-tub at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, law enforcement sources told TMZ and NBC.

Perry’s body was allegedly found in a jacuzzi at his LA-area home, with no foul play suspected and no drugs found at the scene, police sources told TMZ

The incident was treated as a “water rescue,” according to a law enforcement source cited by NBC. Police sources also confirmed Perry’s death to the Rolling Stone.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers “responded at 4:10 this afternoon to a death investigation for a male in his 50s,” but did not immediately confirm the identity of the deceased or details of the incident.

