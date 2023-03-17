icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2023 22:26
HomeGames & Culture

‘John Wick’ star Lance Reddick dies aged 60

The character actor reportedly passed away from “natural” causes that have not been made public
‘John Wick’ star Lance Reddick dies aged 60
FILE PHOTO: Actor Lance Reddick appears at the "White House Down" premiere in New York, June 25, 2013 ©  Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Top stories

Character actor Lance Reddick, best known for his role as Lt. Cedric Daniels on ‘The Wire,’ died “suddenly…from natural causes” on Friday, his publicist Mia Hansen told the Hollywood Reporter. His body was reportedly found at his Studio City apartment around 9:30am. Reddick was 60 years old.

While Reddick was already an established actor in several television series including HBO’s OZ when he was called to read the script for The Wire, his role on that show as the stern-faced Lt. Cedric Daniels made him a household name, and he was soon offered larger roles in films, including the John Wick franchise. 

He appears in the fourth John Wick film, due out later this month, and had several other completed projects in the pipeline, including John Wick spinoff The Ballerina and a remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

‘Goodfellas’ star and voice of ‘GTA: Vice City’ dies READ MORE: ‘Goodfellas’ star and voice of ‘GTA: Vice City’ dies

Reddick has also lent his distinctive voice to video games, voicing Destiny 2 star Commander Zavala and serving as both voice and face of Sylens in the Horizon games Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.

Reddick’s co-stars and collaborators paid tribute to the actor on social media. The Wire creator David Simon called him a “consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend,” while his Wire co-star Wendell Pierce described him as a “man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class.”

Reddick leaves behind his wife Stephanie and two children, Yvonne and Christopher.

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Hard talk on Ukraine
0:00
24:41
‘Let’s Go Brandon’ artist Bryson Gray fights censorship
0:00
28:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies