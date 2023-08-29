icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sex assault probe against Rammstein frontman dropped

Till Lindemann ©  Simone Cecchetti / Corbis via Getty Images

German authorities have dropped their sexual assault investigation into Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, it was announced on Tuesday. The probe was launched after several women alleged that Lindemann had made sexual advances toward them at private parties.

In a statement, the Berlin prosecutor’s office said the investigation had not provided any evidence of wrongdoing, including allegations that Lindermann had used drugs to incapacitate the women.

The authorities added that they had terminated a similar investigation into Alena Makeeva, a former member of Rammstein’s management, whom the accusers had named as arranging Lindemann’s parties.

Commenting on the decision, the rock artist’s legal team said it demonstrated that there was no evidence that Lindemann had committed sexual offenses.

Lawyers for Lindemann announced plans in June to initiate legal proceedings against the women behind the claims, which they dismissed as “false without exception.

That same month, the Berlin prosecutor’s office revealed that it had launched an investigation into Lindermann “on allegations relating to sexual offenses and the distribution of narcotics.

In May, Shelby Lynn, a fan from Northern Ireland, claimed that during a Rammstein concert in Vilnius, Lithuania she had been invited to a private party with Lindermann. The 24-year-old alleged that she had felt drugged up after consuming a drink there, and that the singer had suggested having sex. According to Lynn’s account, Lindermann reacted aggressively after she refused his advances.

Lynn later acknowledged that a urine test had shown no trace of a date-rape drug. She also tweeted: “I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me.

Several other women later came forward with similar claims against the singer.

In June, prosecutors in Vilnius refused to open an investigation into the Rammstein frontman after finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

Officials in Berlin said that documents provided by Lithuanian authorities had shown that Lindemann was not guilty of the claims against him.

