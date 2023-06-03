German rockers Rammstein consider breaking up – Bild

Rammstein, the Grammy-nominated German rock act known for hits such as ‘Du hast’ and ‘Mein Teil’, are close to breaking up almost 30 years after the band’s formation, a report from German newspaper Bild says on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the band released a statement denying allegations made by a 24-year-old female fan that she had been drugged by band member Till Lindemann at a pre-show party in Vilnius, Lithuania. The woman says that Lindemann, 60, reacted aggressively when she turned down sexual advances, and believes that her drink was spiked.

She claims she has no memory of large parts of the event and that she was bruised when she regained consciousness.

“With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment,” a statement in both English and German read on the band’s official Twitter page dated May 28. “We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

The allegation spurred further claims published in Germany’s NDR and Suddeutsche Zeitung from other women who claimed to have had similar experiences in Lindemann’s company.

Earlier this week, Lindemann was dropped by his book publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, which wrote in a statement referring to the allegations that the singer “exceeds immovable limits in dealing with women” and that “our relationship of trust with the author has been broken.”

According to Bild on Saturday, the allegations against Lindemann could lead to the band splitting up. The publication detailed that the singer’s “excessive nature” is a point of concern among the rest of the band members, who it describes as fathers and family members, and it says that the rest of the band feel they are being “dragged into the dirt” by Lindemann’s behavior. The report adds that “a separation has been discussed.”

However, as of Saturday, none of the band members had commented publicly on the allegations against Lindemann or the rumors of a split.