icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2023 02:27
HomeGames & Culture

‘Playboy’ French minister fired

A close Macron ally lost her seat in a government reshuffle
‘Playboy’ French minister fired
©  Twitter / Playboy

Top stories

The secretary of state for the social and solidarity economy is leaving the French government after more than six years in office, amid controversy over her alleged mismanagement of a public fund created to counter “extremism.”

Marlene Schiappa, who had made headlines after posing for the cover of Playboy magazine earlier this year, learned of her dismissal during a phone call with President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday afternoon.

“We spoke for a long time, about thirty minutes,” she told Le Monde. “He [Macron] thanked me for my unfailing commitment over the last seven years.”

The former equality minister came to fame following her Playboy stint last April, when she posed on the cover of the magazine’s French edition. Although the issue proved popular with the French public, her non-nude appearance spurred criticism from her colleagues and opponents alike. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne reprimanded Schiappa’s decision to give an interview to the risque magazine, calling it “not at all appropriate.”

French minister’s Playboy issue sells out READ MORE: French minister’s Playboy issue sells out

More recently, Schiappa has been embroiled in a scandal over the Marianne Fund, which she helped to establish after the 2020 beheading of Paris school teacher Samuel Paty. A media investigation by Marianne magazine and France 2 television accused Schiappa of redirecting over €2 million in public money to people with whom she had personal relationships. Opposition politicians also urged her to resign after the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office opened a probe into several alleged offenses, including “misappropriation of public funds through negligence.”

Schiappa has denied all wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as “slander” while threatening to “pursue defamation cases against all those making false accusations.”

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who in the world can retire?
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Tucker’s GOP?
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies