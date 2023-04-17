icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Apr, 2023 17:04
HomeWorld News

French minister’s Playboy issue sells out

Marlene Schiappa’s non-nude appearance in the magazine had spurred criticism from the country’s political ecosystem
French minister’s Playboy issue sells out
Marlene Schiappa pictured in Lyon, France in February 2020 © Getty Images / Robert DEYRAIL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The latest issue of the French edition of Playboy, which features the country’s citizenship minister Marlene Schiappa on its cover, sold out its initial run of 100,000 copies just hours after hitting newsstands on Monday, its publisher Jean-Christophe Florentin told media.

The magazine typically sells just 30,000 issues a month, Florentin told FranceInfo. An additional 60,000 are going to the presses to satisfy public demand, he added.

The interest in this particular issue is being put down to a wide-ranging interview the minister gives in the magazine regarding women’s and LGBTQ rights. Its popularity is also considered a public riposte to opposition from Paris’ political infrastructure to her appearance in the infamous publication – including from the country’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Borne personally called Schiappa to say that her appearance in Playboy was “not at all appropriate, even more so in the current period,” according to a report in Le Parisien earlier this month. Borne was referring to the ongoing unrest in France due to unpopular pension-reform plans imposed by the government, which have led to months of protests.

Schiappa defended herself on social media, however: “The right of women to have control of their bodies, that’s everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free – with all due respect to the detractors and hypocrites.”

The 40-year-old is fully-clothed in the pictorial. In her political career, she has previously pushed anti-sexual-harassment legislation through the EU nation’s parliament, which included introducing on-the-spot fines for cat-calling or wolf-whistling.

READ MORE: French minister in hot water over Playboy interview – media 

In 2017, she became the country’s first ever Secretary of State for Gender Equality. During this spell in office she was prominent in calling for an investigation into the crimes of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019, Schiappa also proposed that foreign nationals convicted of sexual crimes in France be deported. In 2020, she was appointed as Minister Delegate for Citizenship.

Playboy is considered by many to be one of the most controversial publications of the past several decades. Despite this, numerous prominent political figures have appeared – also fully clothed – in its pages. In 2015, former US Vice President Dick Cheney gave an extended interview to the magazine during which he fiercely criticized the administration of then-President Barack Obama.

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
AOC adviser says China, Russia and other BRICS nations could form autarkic economic bloc!
0:00
28:38
Finland joins NATO, extending alliance’s border with Russia
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies