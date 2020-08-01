 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Okinawa declares state of emergency as spike in Covid-19 cases traced to US military bases

1 Aug, 2020 08:09
Okinawa declares state of emergency as spike in Covid-19 cases traced to US military bases
A US Marine stationed in Okinawa ©  U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Kameron Herndon/Handout via REUTERS

Japan's Okinawa Prefecture has declared a state of emergency and urged residents to stay home after the region experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases, most of them linked to US military facilities. The guidelines, which will remain in place for two weeks but are non-compulsory, ask people to avoid non-essential activities in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The measures including restricting operating hours for restaurants and discouraging people from unnecessary travel. 

Okinawa registered 71 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 395. US military personnel stationed on the island account for 248 of those cases. Last week the US military began ramping up testing for Japanese civilians who work at two US bases in Okinawa. 

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said that the region had reached a “critical stage” and that “a collapse of the health care system must be prevented at all costs.”

