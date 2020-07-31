Russia vows to respond ‘reciprocally’ to EU sanctions over 'politically motivated' & 'far fetched' hacking allegations
“Obviously, the EU’s hostile action will not be left unanswered. As we know, everything in diplomacy is reciprocal,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
On Thursday, the EU blacklisted four Russian individuals and the special technologies unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, which Brussels accuses of committing cyberattacks. A number of nationals and entities from China and North Korea were hit by sanctions as well.Also on rt.com EU targets Russian intelligence, Chinese, North Korean companies in first ever cybercrime-related round of sanctions
Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “baseless” and illegal under international law. Moscow said that the sanctions were enacted “under a far-fetched pretense,” and were strictly politically-motivated.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!