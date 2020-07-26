Australia reports record jump in Covid-19 deaths despite strict lockdown measures

Australia has registered 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, marking the deadliest single-day toll for the country since the pandemic began. The latest victims were aged between their 40s and 80s, with seven of the deaths occurring in care homes.

The fatalities bring the cumulative death count to 155. All 10 deaths occurred in the state of Victoria, which also recorded 459 new Covid-19 cases. Australia has seen around 14,000 confirmed cases in total. Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has spent the last two weeks under strict lockdown. Masks are mandatory and movement in and out of the city is being tightly controlled.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said that the jump in cases and deaths means that it’s imperative that everyone should wear a mask, and warned that anyone caught without a face covering would be fined.

