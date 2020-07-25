 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Thousands protest outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's official residence as unrest rises over economy, coronavirus handling

25 Jul, 2020 23:04
Get short URL
Thousands protest outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's official residence as unrest rises over economy, coronavirus handling
©REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Huge crowds calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rallied outside his home Saturday in Jerusalem on growing discontent over the government's Covid-19 response, high unemployment and corruption.

More than 5,000 people gathered on Balfour Street, now a frequent site of anti-government demonstrations, according to Haaretz newspaper, making it the biggest of several protests this week. Demonstrators also rallied elsewhere in Israel.

Protesters' grievances focus mainly on Netanyahu's handling of the pandemic, including a strict lockdown that caused unemployment to surge and a spike in cases after the abrupt lifting of safety measures in May. Demonstrators also are decrying legislation passed this week granting the government emergency powers until 2021, as well as Netanyahu's refusal to step down as prime minister despite facing corruption charges.

The rally saw heavy police presence with officers pulling people out of the crowd and then releasing them without charges, according to local media. More than 100 people were arrested during this week's protests.

But police didn't use water cannons to disperse crowds, as they did on Thursday. Rally organizers threatened in a letter Saturday to Jerusalem's police chief that they would petition Israel's High Court if officers used such tactics again.

Several demonstrators were pepper-sprayed during Saturday's protest by an unknown attacker. Police arrested an unidentified suspect who was found in possession of pepper spray, a flare and "material suspected of being a dangerous drug."

Netanyahu lashed out Saturday evening at Israel's leading news broadcaster, Channel 12, saying its coverage of the demonstrations was fueling the protests against him.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies