 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least one person critically injured in shooting during protest in Austin, Texas (VIDEO)
HomeUSA News

Protester shoots another protester while trying to hit car speeding through crowd on Aurora, Colorado highway (VIDEO)

26 Jul, 2020 02:56
Get short URL
Protester shoots another protester while trying to hit car speeding through crowd on Aurora, Colorado highway (VIDEO)
People run to get out of the way as a Jeep speeds through a crowd of people protesting the death of Elijah McClain on I-225 on July 25, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado ©  Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images via AFP
Two people have been injured in a chaotic incident, after a car drove through a crowd marching on I-225 highway in Colorado, and one protester pulled out a gun, but missed the vehicle and instead hit another person in the leg.

Several hundred people, marching in memory of the 23-year-old local black man Elijah McClain killed by police last year, blocked the busy road and mixed with the traffic on Saturday afternoon. As the police were trying to reroute the traffic, one jeep surged through the crowd.

“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor,” Aurora Police Department police said in a tweet.

The victim was transported to the clinic in stable condition, while another person, apparently injured in the incident "showed up to the hospital with a graze wound." The driver was detained and police are investigating the shooting.

Protesters have since left the interstate, but continue to block other roads elsewhere in the city, with Aurora police warning warning the motorists to seek alternate routes, expect delays and exercise extreme caution as "there may still be people walking on the roadways."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies