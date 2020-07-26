Protester shoots another protester while trying to hit car speeding through crowd on Aurora, Colorado highway (VIDEO)

Two people have been injured in a chaotic incident, after a car drove through a crowd marching on I-225 highway in Colorado, and one protester pulled out a gun, but missed the vehicle and instead hit another person in the leg.

Several hundred people, marching in memory of the 23-year-old local black man Elijah McClain killed by police last year, blocked the busy road and mixed with the traffic on Saturday afternoon. As the police were trying to reroute the traffic, one jeep surged through the crowd.

Here’s what the TV news helicopter captured re: Jeep driving through protest pic.twitter.com/sRWxc8OrAu — Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) July 26, 2020

“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor,” Aurora Police Department police said in a tweet.

Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound.The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident.Any witnesses to the shooting are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/Mxm6LyXtu0 — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

The victim was transported to the clinic in stable condition, while another person, apparently injured in the incident "showed up to the hospital with a graze wound." The driver was detained and police are investigating the shooting.

Protesters have since left the interstate, but continue to block other roads elsewhere in the city, with Aurora police warning warning the motorists to seek alternate routes, expect delays and exercise extreme caution as "there may still be people walking on the roadways."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!