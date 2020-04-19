 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iranian FM heads to Syria to talk security & terrorism

19 Apr, 2020 10:41
Get short URL
Iranian FM heads to Syria to talk security & terrorism
Mohammad Javad Zarif © Iranian Presidency / AFP
Though trips abroad became a rare occurrence nowadays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to discuss the fight against terrorism and other pressing issues with Syrian officials.

Zarif will leave for Damascus this Monday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. He is expected to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

Mousavi did not expand much on the visit, saying only that it will be focused on “current developments” in Syria, bilateral ties, and the fight against terrorism. Iranian media reports that the last time Zarif was in Syria was April of last year.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies