Iranian FM heads to Syria to talk security & terrorism

Though trips abroad became a rare occurrence nowadays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to discuss the fight against terrorism and other pressing issues with Syrian officials.

Zarif will leave for Damascus this Monday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. He is expected to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

Mousavi did not expand much on the visit, saying only that it will be focused on “current developments” in Syria, bilateral ties, and the fight against terrorism. Iranian media reports that the last time Zarif was in Syria was April of last year.

