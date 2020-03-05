 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former UN head Javier Perez de Cuellar passes away at 100

5 Mar, 2020 03:09
FILE PHOTO: Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar talks to reporters in Lima soon after becoming Peru’s prime minister, November 23, 2000. ©  Reuters

Peruvian politician and diplomat Javier Perez de Cuellar, who served as the United Nations’ fifth secretary-general throughout the 1980s, has died at the age of 100, Peruvian officials confirmed late on Wednesday.

“As a lawyer, diplomat and as secretary general of the United Nations he always demonstrated his human quality and concern for the most vulnerable,” Peru’s Ministry of Justice and Human Rights said in a tweet. “Today we send our condolences to their relatives and loved ones for such a terrible loss.” 

