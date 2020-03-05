Former UN head Javier Perez de Cuellar passes away at 100

Peruvian politician and diplomat Javier Perez de Cuellar, who served as the United Nations’ fifth secretary-general throughout the 1980s, has died at the age of 100, Peruvian officials confirmed late on Wednesday.

“As a lawyer, diplomat and as secretary general of the United Nations he always demonstrated his human quality and concern for the most vulnerable,” Peru’s Ministry of Justice and Human Rights said in a tweet. “Today we send our condolences to their relatives and loved ones for such a terrible loss.”

