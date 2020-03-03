Revenge of the Bernie Bros? Wrath of Warren? MSNBC’s Chris Matthews quits LIVE on air as Twitter swirls with theories

The sudden resignation of longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews live on air has unleashed a spate of theories, some arguing he was chased out by scorned ‘Bernie Bros’ or ‘Warren fans’, while others praised another ‘#MeToo victory’.

“Tonight, I’m retiring. This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC, and obviously this isn't for lack of interest in politics,” Matthews said on his show on Monday, explaining that his past “compliments” to female colleagues were “never ok.”

While Matthews’ mea culpa on air was enough to explain the decision for some viewers, many theorized there was more going on behind the scenes, suggesting the pundit has become the latest target of the #MeToo movement.

Watch how fast the media bros turn on Chris Matthews now that he’s out of power. Matthews was a known serial harasser, everyone heard the stories.Matthews now gets Charlie Rose treatment, but nothing courageous about media bros doing it now. https://t.co/HhAB8cHIiv — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 3, 2020

He's avoiding #metoo, harrased a woman non stop — Limewolf4 (@Limewolf41) March 3, 2020

Wow those NDAs must be brutal Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC https://t.co/g0aPT5d7Ey — Endorsement Salesman Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 3, 2020

Some were convinced the resignation instead had more to do with offending one of the 2020 hopefuls vying for the Democratic nomination, perhaps incurring the ire of the “Bernie Bros” often decried by the MSNBC host himself. Others insisted he had been “Warren-ed” by the Massachusetts senator after a “condescending” interview.

Bernie Bros just took down Chris Matthews... the posting works — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 3, 2020

It was only after Chris Matthews ragged on Bernie did anyone try to cancel him, and they've succeeded in a matter of daysNo one in the media gave two shits before then https://t.co/2k6CZLMJNw — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 3, 2020

Warren-edTo underestimate Elizabeth Warren and get your career ruined as a result. See: Chris Matthews, Wells Fargo CEOs, Mike Bloomberg, Scott Brown, etc. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 3, 2020

For many netizens, Matthews’ show itself was reason enough to call it quits, after 20 years of “bringing pro-war pro-Wall Street neo-liberal garbage to the American people” – though some were eager to tune in to see the host “meltdown” after Super Tuesday.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews announced his retirement tonight after years of bringing pro-war pro-Wall Street neo-liberal garbage to the American people. He compared Bernie to Hitler & made countless derogatory comments toward women....So sad to see him go. — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) March 3, 2020

Age 75, hosts a show where he can't remember half his guests names, orders women coworkers to assume titillating positions on-air, likens a Jew running winning a democratic election to Hilter invading France. Somehow forced into late retirement...what's the world coming to? — Biden doesn't know where he is; can't beat Trump (@cblairnyc) March 3, 2020

I wish he stayed for one more day so that I could watch his super Tuesday meltdown... — Zain🌹 (@zemongrabber) March 3, 2020

Confidence was not high that the pundit’s replacement would fare much better on the network.

Don’t put it past MSNBC to replace Chris Matthews with someone much worse. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 3, 2020

The saddest part (at least for those who still watch) is that this won’t make MSNBC even a tiny bit better. — John Blackman (@DefyMasters) March 3, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!