 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Gagarin the Extra-Terrestrial? Bust of first man in space takes on strange look

3 Mar, 2020 16:52
Get short URL
Gagarin the Extra-Terrestrial? Bust of first man in space takes on strange look
© Instagram / russian_world_photography
He famously said “orbiting Earth in the spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is.” Well sadly, a monument to Yuri Gagarin in Kaluga looks like it has taken a bit of a beating from the ugly stick.

Residents of the Russian city, famous for its cosmonaut heritage, were shocked to discover online that their well-known bas-relief of the first cosmonaut looked a little different than they remembered. 

The statue, erected in 1977 to celebrate Kaluga's 600th anniversary, depicts the face of Gagarin half-way up a 50 meter obelisk. The prominent location of the spaceman’s face means that everyone in the city has seen it multiple times, which led to shock at the recent image. 

The picture immediately aroused suspicions that photoshop had been at play, but the photographer insisted that he had not touched it and had simply taken a photo with a drone, saying perhaps the lens was to blame. 

“No, no photoshop, there was no distortion of the object’s geometry. I can assume that there was an error with the lens when shooting, and as a result, the image was distorted,” said photographer Maxim Smirnov. 

Social media comments suggested that the statue was designed to be seen from below, and the shock was a result of nobody ever seeing an angle from above – but photos from 1977 show the face looking normal from head-on. 

Some netizens wrote that Gagarin looked like a heavy drinker, while others said he looked like Hollywood movie character ET. One less kind comment suggested that Gagarin was just sad after looking at Kaluga for 43 years. 

Kaluga is home to the Museum of Cosmonautics and the birthplace of one of rocketry’s founding fathers, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky.

Also on rt.com Graffiti in the woods: Artist uses plastic wrap for impressive animal works (PHOTOS)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies