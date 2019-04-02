 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Graffiti in the woods: Artist uses plastic wrap for impressive animal works (PHOTOS)

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 19:20
© Instagram / ches_ches
Graffiti is an urban art form, but a Russian artist has brought it to the wilderness and achieved some amazing results. The animals he draws on plastic wrap come to life when put in their natural habitat.

Evgeny Ches admitted that he borrowed the idea of using kitchen film as a canvas from France, but he took it a step further.

Graffiti is usually made for the “in-crowd” and the man chose animals as his characters to expand his audience.

It all started with a squirrel that he drew at an event in 2014, which “had good response from the visitors and later from social media users,” he recalled.

"That’s how the project was born” as hare, duck, polar bear and other animals, including a menacing velociraptor, followed.

“It is a pity that such works aren’t very durable. Their lifespan gravely depends on the weather. But on average – if there is no strong wind – they may last for several weeks,” Ches said, adding that because of this it’s more a photo project for him.

The artist also shared plans to take his art and his animals back to the city, warning that Muscovites may soon be surprised by encountering a painted lion or a tiger in the street.

