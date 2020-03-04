 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Applause & groans after Biden adviser 'tackles' Super Tuesday protester (VIDEO)

4 Mar, 2020 06:14
Get short URL
Applause & groans after Biden adviser 'tackles' Super Tuesday protester (VIDEO)
Protesters are removed at Joe Biden's rally in Los Angeles, California, US, March 3, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A senior adviser to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has received accolades – as well as eye-rolls – after pouncing on a protester who charged the stage during a Super Tuesday rally.

Biden was reveling in his Super Tuesday performance when two protesters rushed onto the platform where he was speaking. The first demonstrator was swiftly removed by a man who appears to have been part of the former vice president's security detail. But a second protester managed to scramble onto the stage – prompting Symone Sanders to charge at the sign-wielding disrupter and grab her by the waist.

Video of the incident quickly went viral, with Biden fans fawning over Sanders' decision to forcefully intervene.

The 'tackle' (the demonstrator never actually hit the ground) spawned countless comparisons to football, with one video even dubbing the clip with sports commentary.

Commenting on the altercation, Sanders tweeted that she had "broke a nail" while dragging the protester off stage. Her amused supporters offered to pay for her to have a new manicure.

Her nail-breaking sports skills left others less than impressed, however. One snarky comment noted that Sanders came up behind the demonstrator "like Biden came up behind to give an award to the war criminal" – referring to when Biden infamously presented former president George W. Bush with the Liberty Medal.

Others joked that the incident likely caused Biden – who has a history of spouting bizarre non-sequiturs on the campaign trail – significant confusion.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies