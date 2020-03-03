 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Giant tornado wreaks havoc on downtown Nashville, TN (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

3 Mar, 2020 08:24
© Twitter / Jacqueline Cassell @jackiecas1
A ferocious tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, laying waste to vast swathes of the city and wreaking havoc for emergency services and residents alike.

According to the National Weather Service, an “extremely dangerous” tornado touched down Northwest of downtown Nashville at 12:39am local time (06:39 GMT). Eyewitness video from the scene shows the monstrous twister tearing through the city in the distance.

Main Street was strewn with debris while a building partially collapsed nearby. Some areas are expected to experience more than one intense storm overnight. 

There were reports of a possible fuel tank explosion at John C. Tune Airport but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Infrastructure in the city has already taken a big hit, with an ongoing power cut affecting over 16,000 people. The tornado has left Nashville and is now reportedly headed for the communities of Mount Juliet and Lebanon, with the storm cell moving at approximately 45 miles per hour (72.4km/h).

There have been no reported injuries from the twister but eyewitness accounts and images on social media suggest that several properties have been damaged by.

One meteorologist claimed the debris from the tornado would have been hurled at least 20,000 feet (6.09km) in the air.  

A tornado warning is in effect for another several hours in many parts of Tennessee.

