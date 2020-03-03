Giant tornado wreaks havoc on downtown Nashville, TN (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
According to the National Weather Service, an “extremely dangerous” tornado touched down Northwest of downtown Nashville at 12:39am local time (06:39 GMT). Eyewitness video from the scene shows the monstrous twister tearing through the city in the distance.
Downtown Nashville just experienced a #tornado. That was terrifying to watch from a distance! 🌪😳 pic.twitter.com/ov8C9zCDAX— Jacqueline Cassell (@jackiecas1) March 3, 2020
Just filmed a #tornado pass north of my building and just north of the state capital! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HUd40rvdsD— Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 3, 2020
East Nashville Rosebank area just a few minutes ago @NashSevereWx #tspotterpic.twitter.com/0TzDFZFPJs— Daniel Alley (@Daniel_Alley) March 3, 2020
Main Street was strewn with debris while a building partially collapsed nearby. Some areas are expected to experience more than one intense storm overnight.
There were reports of a possible fuel tank explosion at John C. Tune Airport but this has not yet been officially confirmed.
Footage of the Nashville tornado in The Nations from Nest camera around 12:37. John C. Tune airport in the background getting hit hard. Looks like most of the homes nearby are fine and everyone is safe. #Nashville#Tornadopic.twitter.com/mA3Y8tvNNY— Courtney Robinson (@CourtneyR11) March 3, 2020
Tornado hit Germantown Nashville bad... this is crazy #nashville#tornadopic.twitter.com/EHBavuCxxm— RVPTOR (@iamRVPTOR) March 3, 2020
Emergency vehicles streaming East from downtown towards East Nashville. @NC5pic.twitter.com/PZ8DuTyeGN— Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) March 3, 2020
Infrastructure in the city has already taken a big hit, with an ongoing power cut affecting over 16,000 people. The tornado has left Nashville and is now reportedly headed for the communities of Mount Juliet and Lebanon, with the storm cell moving at approximately 45 miles per hour (72.4km/h).
There have been no reported injuries from the twister but eyewitness accounts and images on social media suggest that several properties have been damaged by.
Unbelievable. Tornado touched down in the Germantown neighborhood in Nashville about an hour ago. Completely ripped through the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JCgQGaoeyu— Derrick Brown (@thisisdsb) March 3, 2020
One meteorologist claimed the debris from the tornado would have been hurled at least 20,000 feet (6.09km) in the air.
A tornado warning is in effect for another several hours in many parts of Tennessee.
