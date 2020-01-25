Canada confirms 1st ‘presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Toronto

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China coronavirus death toll rises to 54 with 300+ new cases confirmed in outbreak epicenter Hubei
25 Jan, 2020 22:58
Ontario health officials have announced that a “presumptive case” of coronavirus has been confirmed at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital, as the number of infections globally nears 1,500 cases.

The patient is a man in his 50s who had recently visited Wuhan, and felt sick after his return to Canada on January 22. He is now being treated in a “negative pressure” room, with all necessary precautions and protocols developed after the SARS outbreak in place, to prevent the spread of the virus, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, said.

Authorities refused to reveal the patient’s identity or travel history, referring the public to a dedicated website for updates. 

