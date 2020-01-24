Lee Camp straightens out ‘sewage’ NYT article that claims Russian bots ‘sowed confusion’ in South America (VIDEO)

American comedian Lee Camp issued a scathing retort to a New York Times piece alleging that Russian bots stoked tensions in South America, jokingly noting that it would take several years to fully dissect the baseless report.

The host of Redacted Tonight marveled at how the piece, titled "As Protests in South America Surged, So Did Russian Trolls on Twitter, US Finds,“ was based on data provided by not-very-objective State Department ‘analysts’. For Camp, this raised a number of obvious red flags.

He argued that, contrary to the US government-sourced piece, Washington and its cheerleaders in the media are the real “masters” of sowing confusion in Venezuela and other South American nations, which have been repeatedly subjected to US sanctions and political meddling.

You could take the Roger Federer of Russian bots, the most incredible, prolific Russian bot you could imagine, and he wouldn’t hold a candle to the confusion sowed by propaganda outlets like the New York Times.

Camp rattles off a list of glaring US government talking points that can be found in the subheadline alone, ultimately concluding that one would need “five years to break down that sewage article.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!