 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Massive water tower CRUMBLE in Indian village, leaving 15 communities without drinking water

23 Jan, 2020 02:11
Get short URL
WATCH Massive water tower CRUMBLE in Indian village, leaving 15 communities without drinking water
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Sanjay Kanojia
An immense water tower serving over a dozen villages in India catastrophically gave way, instantly crumbling to pieces and releasing thousands of gallons of H2O. Those hoping for rain may have gotten more than they bargained for.

The moment of the sudden collapse was captured on film by a resident of Sarenga – a small community in the state of West Bengal – on Wednesday, as startled spectators looked on in shock.

Though constructed only four years ago, the foundation of the water tower appears to have given way under its own weight.

“We suspect that the soil loosened, resulting in the collapse of the tank. Investigations are going on and the exact cause will be found out,” an official of the Public Health Engineering Department told PTI, asking not to be named.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap, though it did leave some 15 villages without a supply of drinking water in lieu of the huge 700,000-liter tank. The construction company that originally built the tower is now expected to replace it, according to the terms of a five-year contract with the local government, the official said.

Also on rt.com 2 killed, dozens injured after amusement park ride SNAPS IN HALF in India (DISTURBING)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies