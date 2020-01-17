Ukrainian PM submits resignation letter amid leaked audio recordings controversy

Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk has submitted a letter of resignation and President Volodymyr Zelensky will consider it, the presidential office in Kiev said on Friday.

“I came to the position of fulfilling the program of the president. He is for me a model of openness and decency,” Honcharuk said on Facebook. “However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the president, I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the president with the right to submit it to parliament,” the PM added.

Honcharuk earlier commented on leaked audio recordings allegedly with his voice recorded during a meeting between government and central bank officials. “I appeal to those who are fighting against us: You do not scare us!” he said.

During the leaked conversation, a male voice that resembles Honcharuk’s, says among other things that the president “has a very primitive understanding of economic processes.”