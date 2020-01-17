Ukraine’s Zelensky gives ‘another chance’ to PM taped saying president clueless on economy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

“I decided to give you and your government a chance if you’ll be able to fix some issues that are very important now and really worry our society,” Zelensky said, explaining his decision.

The President also demanded that the security agencies find out those responsible for the leak, which forced Honcharuk to file his resignation, in two weeks' time.

Earlier, an audio recording from a meeting between the government and central bank officials was uploaded online, in which a male voice, which resembles the PM’s, is heard saying that Zelensky “has a very primitive understanding of economic processes.”