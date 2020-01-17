 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine’s Zelensky gives ‘another chance’ to PM taped saying president clueless on economy

17 Jan, 2020 18:28
Ukrainian Prime Minister, Oleksiy Honcharuk © Reuters / Gleb Garanich

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

“I decided to give you and your government a chance if you’ll be able to fix some issues that are very important now and really worry our society,” Zelensky said, explaining his decision.

The President also demanded that the security agencies find out those responsible for the leak, which forced Honcharuk to file his resignation, in two weeks' time.

Earlier, an audio recording from a meeting between the government and central bank officials was uploaded online, in which a male voice, which resembles the PM’s, is heard saying that Zelensky “has a very primitive understanding of economic processes.”

