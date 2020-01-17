 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First in 2020: India successfully launches GSAT-30 telecoms satellite (VIDEO)

17 Jan, 2020 03:13
The GSAT-30 communications satellite. ©  Indian Space Research Organization
In its first space mission of the year, India has sent its GSAT-30 communications satellite into orbit, where it will replace another aging craft. The launch went off without a hitch.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced early on Friday that the spacecraft had reached orbit without issues. The launch was carried out from a facility in French Guiana in conjunction with French-based aerospace firm, Arianespace, which provided its Ariane 5 rockets for the mission.

“By operating GSAT-30, ISRO will – once again – foster the use of space to help bridge the digital divide in the Indian subcontinent as part of its ambitious space program,” an Arianespace spokesperson said in a statement.

©  Indian Space Research Organization

The GSAT-30, which weighs in at 7,400 pounds (3,357 kg), will replace the INSAT-4A spacecraft, providing the Indian mainland and its island territories with extended coverage in Ku-band frequencies – used for satellite television, among other things – as well as widening C-band coverage over large swaths of the Persian Gulf and elsewhere in Asia.

“It will provide [direct-to-home television] services, digital news gathering and Ku-band will provide communication services in the Indian mainland,” said ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan.

The new craft has a 15-year lifespan, outdoing the 12-year expiration date of the INSAT-4A, which came and passed nearly two years ago, creating a sore need for the GSAT-30.

Another craft belonging to European satellite operator Eutelsat was also carried into orbit aboard the Ariane 5 rocket, making the vehicle’s 107th successful launch. Both satellites reached their destination about 30 minutes after liftoff.

©  Indian Space Research Organization

India has big plans for space travel in 2020, with the country slated to launch its third lunar exploration mission in November. A previous endeavor failed last year after mission control lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2 moon rover, but the ISRO hopes to make a better showing the next time around.

