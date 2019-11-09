 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US doesn’t hide it’s in Syria for oil, uses revenues to fund terrorism – Turkish FM

9 Nov, 2019 13:34
Get short URL
US doesn’t hide it’s in Syria for oil, uses revenues to fund terrorism – Turkish FM
©Turkish Foreign Ministry / Handout via REUTERS

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the United States of breaking international law by taking control of oil fields in eastern Syria. “They openly admit that they are there for the oil reserves,” the diplomat said as cited by Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu said it was outrageous that the US was using revenues from the oil, which belongs to the Syrian people, to fund Kurdish militias. Ankara considers the YPG forces a terrorist group. The remarks were made during a joint press conference with Hadi Soleimanpour, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, a regional intergovernmental organization.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies