US doesn’t hide it’s in Syria for oil, uses revenues to fund terrorism – Turkish FM

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the United States of breaking international law by taking control of oil fields in eastern Syria. “They openly admit that they are there for the oil reserves,” the diplomat said as cited by Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu said it was outrageous that the US was using revenues from the oil, which belongs to the Syrian people, to fund Kurdish militias. Ankara considers the YPG forces a terrorist group. The remarks were made during a joint press conference with Hadi Soleimanpour, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, a regional intergovernmental organization.