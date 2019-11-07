‘This is not a MAGA rally!’ The View hosts triggered by Donald Trump Jr. guest appearance (VIDEO)

Promoting his book ‘Triggered,’ President Donald Trump’s son made waves on ABC’s The View, sparring with the hostile host panel which had to repeatedly tell the studio audience to stop cheering (and booing).

Don Junior and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were the show’s guests on Thursday, and got into many back-and forths with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain.

Absolutely pathetic. @WhoopiGoldberg can't even say @realDonaldTrump or @DonaldJTrumpJr's name when introducing Don Jr. and @kimguilfoyle on #TheView .



You can even hear Joy Behar say "don't say his name." pic.twitter.com/5A0D2phIA2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

Trump and Guilfoyle made a spirited defense of the Trump presidency, rejecting the moral equivalence of a Trump hotel operating in Washington, DC with Hunter Biden sitting on a board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice-president. When Junior mentioned that President Trump gives away his entire salary to the US Treasury, the audience cheered and clapped, prompting the irritated Behar to snap.

"This is not a MAGA rally!" she said, referring to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

Arguing that their outrage over his father was hypocritical, Trump reminded Behar that she wore blackface and Goldberg that she defended Hollywood director Roman Polanski – who fled the US ahead of sentencing for statutory rape.

Joy Behar and Whoopi were FURIOUS today that @DonaldJTrumpJr would dare accuse Joy of wearing "blackface."



A few years ago, this is what she said:



"It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman."



Enjoy the cancel culture you created. pic.twitter.com/zy0m9IfLZD — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 7, 2019

The front rows of the studio audience were mainly Trump fans, according to the Hollywood Reporter journalist who was in attendance. There was even someone in a red MAGA hat, who asked about the mysterious death of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

At one point, during a commercial break, Goldberg addressed the audience and asked them to stop booing.

“The booing is f***ing us up,” she said. “It's messing with everyone's mic.”

Not surprisingly, America was of two minds about the show. Liberals saw it as further proof of their fear and loathing of Trump, while conservatives applauded Don Jr. for demonstrating how his father’s critics get so easily “triggered.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle just went on #TheView and showed the nation and the world why he named his book Triggered. It took no time at all for @WhoopiGoldberg and @JoyVBehar to become just that. Well played, Don. Well played. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 7, 2019

“I don't think I've enjoyed an interview this much in my life,” Trump Jr. tweeted afterward.

The Trump-Guilfoyle guest appearance came as The View celebrated its 5,000th episode, and just a day after another fireworks show featuring Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). Gabbard sparred with Behar over her nemesis Hillary Clinton and her accusations that the Iraq War veteran was a “Russian asset.”

Also on rt.com ‘I served in the war she championed!’: Tulsi & The View’s Behar face off in tense exchange over Clinton & ‘Russian asset’ smears

Like this story? Share it with a friend!